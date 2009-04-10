Field of Weeds to Field of Dreams

To incorporate the flagstone patio, mark the lay out with brightly colored spray paint. Next, remove 6 inches of dirt below the level of the grass, this will leave plenty of room for the materials necessary to secure the stones. Level the dirt and add about a base of sand. Compact the sand down to about 3 inches below the surrounding surface. Make sure to use a hand compactor to settle the sand firmly into place. Next, lay the dry pack cement mix and set the stones on top making sure they are level with the surrounding area. When picking stones, remember to use a variety of shapes and sizes for a natural look. After the stones are laid down, tap them down to prevent air pockets that may cause them to come loose later down the road. Finally, apply grout to the joints in between the stones.