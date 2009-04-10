Field of Weeds to Field of Dreams

To remove the old walkway in preparation for new sod and landscaping, mow weeds with a lawn tractor, being careful to remove any large objects such as rocks and sticks that may damage the mower blade. When clearing a large area, it's useful to rent a large dumpster for convenient disposal. Before using the rototiller, it's important to mark all of the sprinkler heads so as to not damage your watering system. Next, till the lawn at least twice to remove all the old grass and to loosen the soil.