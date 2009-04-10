Field of Weeds to Field of Dreams

When planting a shade tree such as the Jacoranda, make sure the hole is deep enough so that the top of the root ball is level with the ground. Using organic soil, fill in the gaps and water lightly. To give your flower beds a sharp look add bender boards around the perimeter. Bender board is the perfect material to create a clean separation between the plants and lawn, especially if the garden curves. Dig a small trench and place the bender board into the ground so that only half of it is exposed. Then fill the trench with organic soil. To hide an eyesore such as a boxy AC unit, construct a box from lattice wood and finish off with potato vines for a natural look.