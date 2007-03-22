Home & Garden
by Fix-It Club
Files are handy for smoothing out rough surfaces.
A wood rasp, with a rasp and/or curved-tooth cut, is used to remove excess wood. The piece of wood is final-smoothed with a single-cut or double-cut file.

You may not need files for most quick fixes. If you do decide to add some to your home-repair toolbox, buy an assortment of flat files -- wood rasp, bastard, second-cut, and smooth.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

  • Home Repair Tools: Whether you prefer to use the Yellow Pages for anything that needs fixing around the house or consider yourself a regular do-it-yourselfer, there are a handful of tools that everyone should have in their tool box. Learn all about them in this article.
  • Abrasives: Choosing the proper abrasive for a home repair job usually means the difference between mediocre results and a truly professional appearance. Check out this article for tips on using sandpaper, steel wool, and a file.
  • Steel Wool: When using steel wool, you'll want to choose the correct grade of coarseness appropriate for the job at hand. See this article for suggestions.
  • Sandpaper: Sandpaper comes in myriad forms. Find helpful tips along with a chart containing information on sandpaper types and uses on this page.

