When your project is complete, you can relax in the gazebo and reap the benefits of all the work you put into laying that flagstone.

A large, under-utilized yard is transformed into a functional, relaxing area from which to enjoy amazing California mountain views. A flagstone path and gazebo are built to create a living room outdoors - a place where the homeowners can relax and entertain. To tie it all together, complimentary flower beds and trees are planted, the hot tub area is revitalized and the lawn is given a makeover.