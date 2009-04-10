Flagstone Path and Gazebo

The first step in laying the flagstone path is to mark off the desired walkway area with string. Make sure that you measure and have the straightest lines possible. Then, mow the grass in that area on your lowest mower setting. Using a sod remover, remove the existing grass. Remove any large grass or soil and level the area. Then, add about one inch of sand and rake level - the sand will act as the foundation for your stone. Choose stones and set into sand making sure they are level (do not wobble). Also try to keep the stones level with the grass level. When finished, clean stones off with a hose.