Flagstone Path and Gazebo

To add the finishing touch, first conduct a general cleanup of the entire yard by removing anything not used regularly. Be sure that anything that could damage a mower is out of harms way.Then, using a line trimmer cut any grass or weeds that may be hard for a mower to reach. Be careful not to wound small tress and shrubbery with trimmer. Finally, mow, aerate and fertilize the lawn. To promote general lawn health, do not cut more than 1/3rd of the grass blade each time you mow.