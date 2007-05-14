The flamingo flower comes in many forms, most of which have thick, oblong to heart-shaped leaves on long stalks. Their curious, heart-shaped white, pink, red, or lavender flowers feature a twisted yellow to white spadix (inflorescence) in the center.
House Plants Image Gallery
Each flower can last for several weeks. Under good conditions, flowering occurs year-round. A few species of the flamingo flower, with silver-veined, velvety leaves, are also grown for their foliage.
Advertisement
Flamingo Flower Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Anthurium species
Common Names: Flamingo Flower, Pigtail Plant, Flamingo Lily
Light Requirement for Flamingo Flower: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Flamingo Flower: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Flamingo Flower: High
Temperature for Flamingo Flower: House
Fertilizer for Flamingo Flower: Balanced
Potting Mix for Flamingo Flower: All-Purpose, Epiphyte
Propagation of Flamingo Flower: Division
Decorative Use for Flamingo Flower: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Flamingo Flower: Demanding
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.