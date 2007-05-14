The flamingo flower produces large blooms in a variety of colors. See more pictures of house plants.

The flamingo flower comes in many forms, most of which have thick, oblong to heart-shaped leaves on long stalks. Their curious, heart-shaped white, pink, red, or lavender flowers feature a twisted yellow to white spadix (inflorescence) in the center.

Each flower can last for several weeks. Under good conditions, flowering occurs year-round. A few species of the flamingo flower, with silver-veined, velvety leaves, are also grown for their foliage.

Flamingo Flower Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Anthurium species

Common Names: Flamingo Flower, Pigtail Plant, Flamingo Lily

Light Requirement for Flamingo Flower: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Flamingo Flower: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Flamingo Flower: High

Temperature for Flamingo Flower: House

Fertilizer for Flamingo Flower: Balanced

Potting Mix for Flamingo Flower: All-Purpose, Epiphyte

Propagation of Flamingo Flower: Division

Decorative Use for Flamingo Flower: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Flamingo Flower: Demanding

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.