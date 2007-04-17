Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Specialty Gardens

Floribunda Roses

by C. Colston Burrell
Floribundas are among the easiest to grow and are considered all-purpose roses. See more pictures of roses.

Floribunda roses first became popular in the middle of the 20th century. They resulted from crosses between hybrid teas and polyanthas. They are renowned for their season-long clusters of medium-size blooms.

Description of floribundas: Floribundas are quite variable in height, ranging from 18 inches to 3 1/2 feet. They generally form more attractive, less rigid plants than hybrid teas. Floribundas bear clusters of small to relatively large flowers (up to 2 to 3 inches across) on moderately long stems and come in a full range of colors. Some are single-flowered or semi-double, but most modern hybrids are fully double. Constant bloom is perhaps the main characteristic of this group; they are rarely out of flower. Although floribundas are not generally reputed for their fragrance, this class does contain several highly perfumed varieties.

Advertisement

Planting floribundas: Space about 18 inches to 2 feet apart in cold climates, 2 to 3 feet in warmer ones.

Floribundas special needs: Floribundas are considered particularly easy to grow and are quite hardy, but they do require some winter protection in cold regions. Remove faded flowers to ensure continual bloom.

Propagating floribundas: Like most modern roses, floribundas are best purchased in the form of grafted plants.

Uses for floribundas: Their profuse, nonstop blooming over relatively compact, dense-leaved plants and their general ease of care make floribundas truly all-purpose roses. They are ideal for both beds and edging. They are best planted in groups of three or more and produce a stunning effect in mass plantings. They are also an excellent choice for container growing.

Floribundas related varieties: Escapade, mauve; Europeana, dark red; Iceberg, white; Sexy Rexy, medium pink; Sunsprite, dark yellow.

Want more information? Visit the following articles:

  • Gardening: Want gardening basics – start here with our guide to gardening.
  • Rose Gardens: We answer all your questions about rose gardens.
  • Garden Types: Learn about the various types of gardens, and which is right for you.
  • Roses: Find out which rose is best for your garden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Care for Knockout Roses

How Wall Fountains Work

How Bog Gardens Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement