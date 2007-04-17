Floribunda roses first became popular in the middle of the 20th century. They resulted from crosses between hybrid teas and polyanthas. They are renowned for their season-long clusters of medium-size blooms.

Description of floribundas: Floribundas are quite variable in height, ranging from 18 inches to 3 1/2 feet. They generally form more attractive, less rigid plants than hybrid teas. Floribundas bear clusters of small to relatively large flowers (up to 2 to 3 inches across) on moderately long stems and come in a full range of colors. Some are single-flowered or semi-double, but most modern hybrids are fully double. Constant bloom is perhaps the main characteristic of this group; they are rarely out of flower. Although floribundas are not generally reputed for their fragrance, this class does contain several highly perfumed varieties.

Advertisement

Planting floribundas: Space about 18 inches to 2 feet apart in cold climates, 2 to 3 feet in warmer ones.

Floribundas special needs: Floribundas are considered particularly easy to grow and are quite hardy, but they do require some winter protection in cold regions. Remove faded flowers to ensure continual bloom.

Propagating floribundas: Like most modern roses, floribundas are best purchased in the form of grafted plants.

Uses for floribundas: Their profuse, nonstop blooming over relatively compact, dense-leaved plants and their general ease of care make floribundas truly all-purpose roses. They are ideal for both beds and edging. They are best planted in groups of three or more and produce a stunning effect in mass plantings. They are also an excellent choice for container growing.

Floribundas related varieties: Escapade, mauve; Europeana, dark red; Iceberg, white; Sexy Rexy, medium pink; Sunsprite, dark yellow.

Want more information? Visit the following articles: