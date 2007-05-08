Florist's cyclamen is generally speaking only a temporary house plant as it is rather difficult to get to rebloom.
The cyclamen produces heart-shaped leaves marked with silver from a huge tuber only half-buried in its potting mix. The butterfly flowers in white, pink, red, or purple arise on individual stalks from among the leaves.
This plant needs cool temperatures to do well, but will often bloom all winter if conditions suit it. Remove yellowed leaves and flowers by twisting them off. Best considered a temporary plant, it can be rebloomed if allowed to go dormant during the summer months.
Florist's Cyclamen Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Cyclamen persicum
Common Name: Florist’s Cyclamen
Light Requirement for Florist's Cyclamen: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Florist's Cyclamen: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Florist's Cyclamen: Average Home
Temperature for Florist's Cyclamen: Cool to Cold
Fertilizer for Florist's Cyclamen: Balanced
Potting Mix for Florist's Cyclamen: All-Purpose
Propagation of Florist's Cyclamen: Seed
Decorative Use for Florist's Cyclamen: Table
Care Rating for Florist's Cyclamen: Temporary, Demanding
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.