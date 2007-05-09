The florist’s gloxinia is a large plant with a rosette of deep green, hairy, oval leaves and abundant, bell-shaped, velvety flowers in white, red, pink, purple, and various combinations.

This plant is often purchased in bloom, then disposed of, but this is unfortunate, since it is not particularly difficult to rebloom. When the last flowers fade, stop watering to force dormancy. After four to five months of drought, it is ready to start its cycle again. It can also be started from purchased tubers.

Florist's Gloxina Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Sinningia speciosa

Common Name: Florist’s Gloxinia

Light Requirement for Florist's Gloxina: Bright Light (growing period)

Water Requirement for Florist's Gloxina: Evenly Moist; Drench, Let Dry (dormancy)

Humidity for Florist's Gloxina: High

Temperature for Florist's Gloxina: House

Fertilizer for Florist's Gloxina: High Phosphorus

Potting Mix for Florist's Gloxina: All-Purpose

Propagation of Florist's Gloxina: Leaf Cuttings, Seed, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Florist's Gloxina: Table

Care Rating for Florist's Gloxina: Temporary, Demanding

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.