Foxtail Asparagus Fern

by Editors of Consumer Guide

The Asparagus meyeri (foxtail asparagus fern) cactus has stems up to two feet long.

Cactus Image Gallery

Asparagus meyeri. See more pictures of cacti.

Although it looks like a fern, it is a member of the lily family and originally came from South Africa. Its thick white roots help it survive in unfriendly environments.

If it gets too dry or too warm its leaves turn yellow and drop. The foxtail asparagus looks its best when it is given filtered light, evenly moist heavy soil and a cool night temperature with good air circulation. Since the roots make such a heavy mat that the water will run off the top, occasionally soak the whole pot in a bucket of water.

Cactus Profiles

Aeonium Melocactus
Agave Mountain Cereus
Alluaudia procera Nananthus schoonesii
Calibanus hookerii Rat Tail Cactus
Crassula Rebutia
Echeveria Sedum
Elephant Bush Senecio
Eulychnia saint-pieana Spider Cactus
Ferocactus Stapelia
Foxtail Asparagus Fern Tephrocactus
Gasteria Torch Cactus
Haageocereus chrysacranthus Trichodiadema olearea
Holiday Cactus Yucca
Kalanchoe

Caring for your cactus:

