The Asparagus meyeri (foxtail asparagus fern) cactus has stems up to two feet long.
Asparagus meyeri. See more pictures of cacti.
If it gets too dry or too warm its leaves turn yellow and drop. The foxtail asparagus looks its best when it is given filtered light, evenly moist heavy soil and a cool night temperature with good air circulation. Since the roots make such a heavy mat that the water will run off the top, occasionally soak the whole pot in a bucket of water.
