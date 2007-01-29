Fruit trees can be among the most memorable elements of your landscape. Choose trees that cast light shade if you want to plant a flower garden beneath them. Some trees allow sunlight to filter down between open branches or small leaves. Small, weeping, or long-trunked trees allow light to reach the flowers from the side during the morning and afternoon.

Avoid planting large-fruited trees over patios and decks. Large crab apples, apples, pears, and other fruits and berries can mar the patio and furniture and make steps slippery. Sweet, ripe fruit can attract yellow jackets and other critters. Let large fruits look pretty from afar, where they can drop unheeded in mulch, lawn, or ground cover. For outdoor living areas, choose tree cultivars with small or persistent fruit that won't drop and cause a mess.

On this page, we've included links to fruit trees to consider for your garden. Before planting, check with your garden center to make sure that the tree you've selected will flourish in your locale.

Fruit Trees:

