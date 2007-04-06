Fuchsia, Lady's Ear Drops

House Plant: Fuchsia
The fuchsia is a shrub with arching branches and oval, slightly toothed leaves. It has numerous hanging flowers that look like large earrings. They come in various combinations of white, pink, red, and purple, with corollas and sepals of contrasting colors.
Prune back severely in the fall and keep cool to provoke semi-dormancy. It is commonly put outdoors for the summer. White-flies can be a major problem.
Fuchsia Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Fuchsia sp.
Common Names: Fuchsia, Lady’s Eardrops
Light Requirement for Fuchsia: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Fuchsia: Evenly Moist (summer); Drench, Let Dry (winter)
Humidity for Fuchsia: Average Home
Temperature for Fuchsia: Cool
Fertilizer for Fuchsia: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Fuchsia: All-Purpose
Propagation of Fuchsia: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Fuchsia: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Fuchsia: Demanding
Learn how to care for house plants:
