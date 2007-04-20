Garden Care: Annuals

Protect Annuals from Diseases
The following chart will help you identify garden diseases and cure common garden diseases for annuals.
* Inorganic treatment
** Copyrighted brand name
Protecting your flowers is all well and good, but perhaps it would be even better to learn how to prevent insects, animals, and diseases from getting to your beautiful annuals in the first place. Go to the next page to find out more.
Beautiful flowers, like this mallow, may wither
and die because of garden diseases.
|Symptom
|Cause
|Cure
|Annuals
|Leaves become mottled, curl, and shrivel; plants become deformed
|Blights and Viruses
|Remove and destroy plants; buy blight-resistant strains; do not smoke; wash hands before handling plants.
|Aster, Snapdragon
|Newly sprouted seedlings fall over and die
|Damping Off
|Start seeds in sterile soil mix. Dust seeds with Captan* ** before planting.
|All plants
|Round, dusty brown or black spots on leaves; leaves drop from plant
|Leaf Spot
|Remove badly diseased leaves; spray with benomyl* or zineb*.
|Aster, Chrysanthemum, Foxglove, Phlox
|Lower leaves and stems turn grayish and look slightly wilted
|Powdery Mildew
|Increase air circulation; spray with benomyl* or sulfur.
|Bachelor's Button, Floss Flower, Phlox, Sweet Pea, Zinnia
|Orange or reddish-brown raised dots form on backs of leaves; leaves look wilted
|Rust
|Increase air circulation; keep foliage dry; buy rust-resistant varieties; spray with ferbam* or zineb*; spray flowers with sulfur or benomyl*.
|Cleome, Hollyhock, Snapdragon
|Leaves wilt and turn yellow; entire plant shuts down and dies
|Wilt
|Remove infected plants and destroy; buy wilt-resistant varieties.
|Aster, Dahlia, Snapdragon
