Garden Care: Annuals

The following chart will help you identify garden diseases and cure common garden diseases for annuals.



Beautiful flowers, like this mallow, may wither

and die because of garden diseases.



Symptom Cause Cure Annuals Leaves become mottled, curl, and shrivel; plants become deformed

Blights and Viruses

Remove and destroy plants; buy blight-resistant strains; do not smoke; wash hands before handling plants.

Aster, Snapdragon Newly sprouted seedlings fall over and die

Damping Off

Start seeds in sterile soil mix. Dust seeds with Captan* ** before planting.

All plants Round, dusty brown or black spots on leaves; leaves drop from plant

Leaf Spot

Remove badly diseased leaves; spray with benomyl* or zineb*.

Aster, Chrysanthemum, Foxglove, Phlox

Lower leaves and stems turn grayish and look slightly wilted

Powdery Mildew

Increase air circulation; spray with benomyl* or sulfur.

Bachelor's Button, Floss Flower, Phlox, Sweet Pea, Zinnia

Orange or reddish-brown raised dots form on backs of leaves; leaves look wilted

Rust Increase air circulation; keep foliage dry; buy rust-resistant varieties; spray with ferbam* or zineb*; spray flowers with sulfur or benomyl*.

Cleome, Hollyhock, Snapdragon

Leaves wilt and turn yellow; entire plant shuts down and dies

Wilt Remove infected plants and destroy; buy wilt-resistant varieties.

Aster, Dahlia, Snapdragon



* Inorganic treatment

** Copyrighted brand name



Protecting your flowers is all well and good, but perhaps it would be even better to learn how to prevent insects, animals, and diseases from getting to your beautiful annuals in the first place. Go to the next page to find out more.



