Gardenia was Billie Holiday's signature flower. It is grown for its fragrance and beauty.

The gardenia is a small shrub densely covered with shiny, green, lance-shaped leaves. It is grown specifically for its highly perfumed white flowers, which often fade to cream. They are generally double or semi-double.

Buy this plant in bloom or bud and maintain it as a temporary plant. Even then, it will drop its flowers if conditions are not to its liking. Constantly cool temperatures of about 62 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius) are necessary for new buds to form.

Gardenia Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Gardenia jasminoides

Common Name: Gardenia

Light Requirement for Gardenia: Bright Light

Water Requirement for Gardenia: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Gardenia: High

Temperature for Gardenia: Cool

Fertilizer for Gardenia: High Nitrogen

Potting Mix for Gardenia: All-Purpose

Propagation of Gardenia: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Gardenia: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Gardenia: Temporary, Demanding

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.