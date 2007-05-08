Gardenia was Billie Holiday's signature flower. It is grown for its fragrance and beauty.
The gardenia is a small shrub densely covered with shiny, green, lance-shaped leaves. It is grown specifically for its highly perfumed white flowers, which often fade to cream. They are generally double or semi-double.
Buy this plant in bloom or bud and maintain it as a temporary plant. Even then, it will drop its flowers if conditions are not to its liking. Constantly cool temperatures of about 62 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius) are necessary for new buds to form.
Gardenia Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Gardenia jasminoides
Common Name: Gardenia
Light Requirement for Gardenia: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Gardenia: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Gardenia: High
Temperature for Gardenia: Cool
Fertilizer for Gardenia: High Nitrogen
Potting Mix for Gardenia: All-Purpose
Propagation of Gardenia: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Gardenia: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Gardenia: Temporary, Demanding
