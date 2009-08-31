10 Greenhouses Around the World

Queen Elizabeth II officially opens the Glasshouse on June 26, 2007. Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/ Getty Images

Run by the famous Royal Horticultural Society, the RHS Garden Wisley is the society's premier garden. Located in southeast England in Surrey, the garden's signature icon is its new greenhouse -- the Glasshouse. Created for the Royal Horticultural Society's bicentenary, it was even officially opened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth [source: Royal Horticultural Society].

The Glasshouse resides on a peninsula in the middle of a lake surrounded by outdoor plantings. The actual 40-foot (12-meter) structure houses three different climate areas [source: Mahr]. The tropical zone includes a large waterfall feature and a pond filled with water lilies. The moist, temperate zone boasts tree ferns and palms, while in the dry, temperate zone, you can find cacti and succulents [source: Royal Horticultural Society].