10 Greenhouses Around the World

Well-known for tulips, wooden clogs and windmills, the Netherlands is also famous for its greenhouses. One region, in particular, is nicknamed the Glass City because of the number of greenhouses in a concentrated area. This part of the country is more formally referred to as the Westland, located on the western side of the Netherlands between The Hague and Rotterdam. It's one of the oldest and largest areas of greenhouse produce growers in the country. Key crops include sweet peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and lettuce [source: The Royal Netherlands Embassy]. More than 50 percent of all fruits and vegetables produced in the country are grown in greenhouses [source: The Royal Netherlands Embassy].

Next, we will travel to a neighboring European nation.