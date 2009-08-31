Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Garden Design

10 Greenhouses Around the World

by Jessica Brown
5

Royal Greenhouses at Laeken

The Royal Castle at Laeken has six acres of greenhouses throughout the property.
The Royal Castle at Laeken has six acres of greenhouses throughout the property.
Mark Renders/Getty Images

Just over the border in Belgium, a regal set of greenhouses grace the northern suburb of Brussels. Located on the grounds of the Royal Castle at Laeken, 6 acres (2.5 hectares) of greenhouses were created under the direction of King Leopold II by architect Alphonse Balat and took more than 30 years to build [source: The Belgian Monarchy and VisitFlanders]. Made of iron and glass, the 19th-century greenhouses include a large collection of camellias, azaleas, palm trees and a variety of rare plant species [source: The Belgian Monarchy and VisitFlanders]. The Royal Greenhouses of Laeken are opened to the public for three weeks a year during the spring [source: The Belgian Monarchy].

The next greenhouse is located far north of Belgium in Scandinavia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement