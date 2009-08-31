10 Greenhouses Around the World

In the capital of Finland, Helsinki, the city's center offers a green oasis during the frigid winter months. The City Winter Garden houses more than 200 different plants inside the three distinct rooms of the greenhouse [source: City of Helsinki, Public Works Department].The palm room is home to palms as well as the oldest plants in the greenhouse, more than hundred-year-old camellias. To catch the camellias' blooming, visit from October through February [source: VisitHelsinki]. The western room holds cycads and palmettos, while the last room is filled with cacti and other desert plants [source: City of Helsinki, Public Works Department].

For the next greenhouse, we travel far south to India.