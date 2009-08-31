10 Greenhouses Around the World

A timepiece at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden ©iStock/indiaphotos

The capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, Bangalore, is sometimes referred to as the Garden City because of its many parks and green spaces [source: de Bruyn]. Bangalore's city center is home to the Lalbagh Botanical Garden. Starting out as the private 40-acre (approximately 16 hectare) garden of Hyder Ali, a ruler of Mysore in the 18th century, the garden now includes more than 240 acres (approximately 97 hectares) [source: The Directorate of Horticulture].The garden boasts about 1,800 species of plants, including ficus trees, bamboo, ferns, lotus, magnolia and cypress plants [sources: The Directorate of Horticulture and Caine].

One of Lalbagh's highlights is the Glass House. Built in 1889, the greenhouse was modeled after the glass-and-iron Crystal Palace in London, England [sources: BBC and The Directorate of Horticulture]. It's now best known for the biannual flower shows that take place within its walls.