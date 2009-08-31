Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Garden Design

10 Greenhouses Around the World

by Jessica Brown
3

Lalbagh Botanical Garden

A timepiece at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden
A timepiece at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden
©iStock/indiaphotos

The capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, Bangalore, is sometimes referred to as the Garden City because of its many parks and green spaces [source: de Bruyn]. Bangalore's city center is home to the Lalbagh Botanical Garden. Starting out as the private 40-acre (approximately 16 hectare) garden of Hyder Ali, a ruler of Mysore in the 18th century, the garden now includes more than 240 acres (approximately 97 hectares) [source: The Directorate of Horticulture].The garden boasts about 1,800 species of plants, including ficus trees, bamboo, ferns, lotus, magnolia and cypress plants [sources: The Directorate of Horticulture and Caine].

One of Lalbagh's highlights is the Glass House. Built in 1889, the greenhouse was modeled after the glass-and-iron Crystal Palace in London, England [sources: BBC and The Directorate of Horticulture]. It's now best known for the biannual flower shows that take place within its walls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement