10 Impossible-to-kill Plants

Ficus Benjamina (Ficus)
Also known as a weeping fig, the Ficus Benjamina grows upright like a little tree and has small glossy leaves. This plant tolerates low light and so it would do well in a parlor or north-facing bedroom. It likes its soil to be kept moist, but you could allow just the top few inches of soil to dry out before watering. The Ficus is hardy most of the time, with one big exception: It doesn't like big changes. In fact, the Ficus is notorious for dropping leaves when it gets moved from one spot to another [source: University of Minnesota Extension Service]. For most success, decide where in your house you want your Ficus, and leave it there.
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
Sources
- Hedera sp., English ivy, Canary Island ivy. Houseplants. University of Illinois Extension. http://urbanext.illinois.edu/houseplants/types/hedera.cfm
- Plants Profile: Hedera helix. USDA. http://plants.usda.gov/java/profile?symbol=HEHE Scindapus, Devil's ivy, Golden pothos, Silver pothos. Houseplants. University of Illinois Extension. http://urbanext.illinois.edu/houseplants/types/scindapus.cfm
- Sansevieria, Mother-in law tongue, Snake plant. Houseplants. University of Illinois Extension. http://urbanext.illinois.edu/houseplants/types/sansevieria.cfm
- Spider Plant. Plant Talk Colorado. Colorado State University Extension. http://www.ext.colostate.edu/ptlk/1328.html
- Spider plant, Chlorophytum. Houseplants. University of Illinois Extension. http://urbanext.illinois.edu/houseplants/types/chlorophytum.cfm
- Jade plant. Crassula argentea. Plant of the Week. University of Oklahoma Dept. of Botany and Microbiology. http://www.plantoftheweek.org/week060.shtml
- Jade plant. Plant Talk Colorado. Colorado State University Extension. http://www.ext.colostate.edu/ptlk/1320.html
- Geranium Culture. Fact Sheet. University of Rhode Island Landscape Horticulture Program. http://www.uri.edu/ce/factsheets/sheets/geraniums.html
- Introduction to Hardy Bamboos. American Bamboo Society. http://www.bamboo.org/GeneralInfoPages/BarnhartIntro.html
- Bamboo. University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service. http://www.uky.edu/Ag/NewCrops/introsheets/bamboo.pdf
- California Poppy. AgriLife Extension. Texas A&M Dept. of Horticultural Science. http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/Wildseed/22/22.1.html
- Aspidistra elatior. University of Connecticut Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Plant Growth Facilities. http://florawww.eeb.uconn.edu/198500883.html
- Aspidistra elatior. University of Florida Cooperative Extension Service. http://hort.ufl.edu/shrubs/ASPELAA.PDF
- Yard and Garden Brief. Rubber Trees, Weeping Figs, and Other Friendly Ficus. University of Minnesota Extension Service. http://www.extension.umn.edu/projects/yardandgarden/ygbriefs/h146ficus.html
UP NEXT
New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds
A new website is designed to bring farmers and heirloom seeds together. HowStuffWorks takes a look at why seed saving is more important than ever.