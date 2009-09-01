10 Impossible-to-kill Plants

A ficus can be fickle, so don't move it around too much. ©iStock/mpikula

Also known as a weeping fig, the Ficus Benjamina grows upright like a little tree and has small glossy leaves. This plant tolerates low light and so it would do well in a parlor or north-facing bedroom. It likes its soil to be kept moist, but you could allow just the top few inches of soil to dry out before watering. The Ficus is hardy most of the time, with one big exception: It doesn't like big changes. In fact, the Ficus is notorious for dropping leaves when it gets moved from one spot to another [source: University of Minnesota Extension Service]. For most success, decide where in your house you want your Ficus, and leave it there.

