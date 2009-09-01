10 Impossible-to-kill Plants

Often referred to as "mother-in-law's tongue," the snake plant's stiff, sword-like leaves grow upright in clumps, reaching 18 to 30 inches high (45 to 76 centimeters). The color is dark green with cream-colored edges. This plant is hard to kill, but if you really wanted to, you'd give it too much water. The healthiest schedule is to let the soil dry out between watering sessions [source: Colorado State University Extension]. This is especially true in winter, when you want to add just enough water to keep the leaves from shriveling. Sandy, well-drained soil works best.

To make new plants, shake the potting soil off the roots and divide the plant into two or more sections, which can then be transplanted into separate pots with fresh potting soil. For most vivid colors, give this plant some full sun.