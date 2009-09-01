10 Impossible-to-kill Plants

California poppys will fare much better in a warmer climate. iStockphoto.com /StinkyJess

This delicate-looking groundcover is remarkably hardy during times of drought and grows native in Western and Southern states. It also is the state flower of California.

The poppy's orange thin-walled, cup-shaped flowers bloom from April to August, but the plant will not tolerate temperatures lower than 20 degrees Fahrenheit (-6.6 degrees Celsius) [source: Texas A&M Dept. of Horticultural Sciences].

If you give this plant the ideal environment and geography -- in a rock garden in a hot climate, for instance -- it will provide stunningly vibrant blooms for many months on end. For scrapbook crafters and others who like to press flowers, this is a popular choice.

The poppy likes hot outdoor sun. But if you have a cooler place in mind, you might consider the plant on the next page.