Top 10 Low-light Plants

There are several different varieties of fuchsia, and all come in vivid colors. The variety with bright red and pink florets that gracefully droop down from the plant is perhaps the most recognized. The flower's shape can be slender or vigorously ruffled. Fuchsia does best in partial shade for most of the day. Plant it in early spring, after the last frost, or wait until September. Dig a hole slightly larger than the root ball, and fill in with rich soil around it. The ideal soil should have organic fertilizer mixed in with it. Take special care so the soil doesn't dry out or become waterlogged.