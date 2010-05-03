Top 10 Low-light Plants

Bleeding heart doesn't require much sunlight to grow its delicate blossoms. iStockphoto.com /AlexanderShaw

True to its name, the bleeding heart plant shows off pink, heart-shaped flowers on the end of arching, graceful stems. Come springtime, it grows 6 inches to 2 feet tall, depending on the variety. Bleeding heart flourishes in cool, moist environments, so plant it in light to medium shade. Soil should be well-drained and rich with organic matter. Every spring, it's best to add a light layer of compost. After that, top off this covering with a 2-inch layer of mulch to lock in moisture and deter weeds. If your geographic area gets less than an inch of rainfall each week during the summer, you'll want to water bleeding heart to prevent it from drying out.