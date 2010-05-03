Top 10 Low-light Plants

Primroses cross easily and grow in unique colors. iStockphoto.com /Gardendata

Primrose is a favorite perennial among gardeners. It features five-petaled flowers that come in a rainbow of colors -- red, pink, orange, white, purple and striped varieties -- and is practically impossible to overwater. Spot primrose January through April, when it blossoms. There are many species and varieties of primrose. All thrive along creeks and rocky areas, including rock gardens.

Primrose is also suitable for containers, borders and bedding. Soil rich with organic matter is best for this plant, as it helps the earth retain moisture. Primrose is susceptible to slugs and snails, so take care to use copper strips or nontoxic bait around it if such pests frequent your area.