Top 10 Low-light Plants

Impatiens are a gorgeous solution to filling the gaps in your low-light garden. iStockphoto.com /Joe_Potato

Ideally, impatiens receive partial to full shade. This allows the plant to produce gorgeous flowers in a medley of heights and intense colors, including white, red, dark pink, light pink and orange. Impatiens are beloved because they're not only pretty, but also easy to care for. Glossy leaves make it attractive even when it's no longer in bloom. Water impatiens regularly, but make sure soil is moist -- not too wet. Use rich soil and apply a general-purpose fertilizer once a month. Impatiens are susceptible to frost, so bring potted ones indoors or cover the ones planted in your garden when temperatures drop too low for their liking.