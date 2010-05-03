Top 10 Low-light Plants

The petals of tuberous begonias are edible and have a hint of lemony flavor. Akira Kaede/ Getty Images

Fitting for flower beds, hanging baskets, pots or even indoors, begonia is an incredibly adaptable plant. You can find this flowering plant in red, white, yellow or pink, depending on the variety. All types of begonia grow dense foliage and reach between 6 inches and 9 inches in height. Waxy green or chocolate-brown leaves give this plant appeal even when it's not in bloom. Begonia hates frost and love shade. Unlike some other plants on this list, it does best with a little care and attention. Remove dead leaves, stems and flowers. Water generously, but allow its soil to dry before watering again. Ensure that soil stays loose, and add fertilizer once a month.