Top 10 Low-light Plants

Lily of the valley is a sophisticated choice for a romantic, shady garden. iStockphoto.com /BITRI

Don't let the delicate appearance fool you: Despite its dainty, bell-shaped flowers, lily of the valley is considerably robust and able to thrive in deeply shaded places where other plants can't grow. Its fragrant, white blossoms hang from thin stems, standing about 6 inches tall. Lustrous green leaves at the base die back when the plant blossoms.

Spring is planting season for lily of the valley. Sprouts in the ground should be spaced 3 inches to 4 inches apart; those planted in containers should be twice as far apart, as lily of the valley spreads quickly. Keep it moist, and introduce compost to the soil come fall -- this is when the plant is done flowering. Dig up lily of the valley, and plant it in pots to keep indoors throughout the winter. It will be ready for replanting outside the following spring.