Top 10 Prettiest Flowers

We've long associated flowers with love, innocence, charity, virtue and death, but above all, they're synonymous with beauty. Flowers stand out and demand our attention. For centuries, their delicate shape, vibrant hues and alluring fragrances have served as one of our primary examples of what is attractive.

But which flowers are the prettiest? The answer is subjective, of course, but that isn't going to stop anyone from naming his or her favorites!

We decided to trim down the list of the world's most beautiful flowers to the absolute essentials. There are some classic favorites, a few unique beauties and one or two surprises.

Staring at the royal bloom on the next page has been compared to looking directly at the sun.