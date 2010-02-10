Top 10 Spring Plants

Don't let the daffodil's ruffled petals and delicate appearance fool you -- it is as "tough as nails," according to the National Gardening Association. These dainty-looking but hardy companions easily resist common garden pests like gophers, rabbits and meadow mice. Smaller types of daffodils closer to the species' wild form dependably bloom without much maintenance. Daffodils can tolerate many kinds of soil but prefer cooler, moister areas in the garden. Plant bulbs in the fall, and come springtime, watch them bloom into bursts of yellow, pink, peach or white -- always with an orange trumpet in the center. When planting daffodil bulbs, cluster them together by the dozen for maximum visual impact.