Top 10 Spring Plants

Early risers, most crocuses pop up at the tail end of winter or beginning of spring, sometimes even shooting up through the snow. Only 3 to 6 inches (7.6 to 15 centimeters) tall, these cup-shaped flowers are popular in gardens or on lawn borders. You can spot them in purple, blue, yellow, white and striped varieties. They multiply over time, so select strains that mature at different times to prolong the bloom season. Find a spot in your yard with well-drained soil and full sun to minimal shade, and plant crocus corms there in October. First, loosen the soil with a garden fork, mix in approximately 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of compost, then plant the corms 4 inches (10 centimeters) deep, pointy side up.