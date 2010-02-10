Top 10 Spring Plants

Veronica's Choice is a special type of blooming clematis that's part of the ranunculaceae family. The vines of this deciduous climber can top 8 feet (2.4 meters) tall, while the flowers commonly reach 9 inches (22.9 centimeters) in diameter. Beloved for its enormous mauve flowers with lavender streaks, the buds of Veronica's Choice open in early spring and summer. This plant is considered hardy in zones 3 to 9, as determined by the United States Department of Agriculture. It does best when planted in moist, well-drained soil where it gets partial sun exposure. Right before it blooms in the springtime, prune the vine to give it the shape you desire.