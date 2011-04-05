10 Things Your Garden Wishes You Knew

Hi there, I'm your garden. We've been together for a couple of years now, and it kind of seems like lately all you do is complain about the size of my squash and the yellow tinge on my bug-riddled leaves. I hate to break it to you, but it takes two to tango, my friend. If you want tomatoes for your summer salad and some rosemary for those big steaks you grill, it's going to require a little more effort from you. I have some things to tell you that I wish you already knew. Take heed, and we'll get on the right track.
Advertisement
Advertisement