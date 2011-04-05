10 Things Your Garden Wishes You Knew

I think my soil needs some work. Think of it like taking me to the doctor. My soil is really the key to that whole "green thumb" thing. Your local garden center will have a test kit, but you also can check with the county. Sometimes, they have free soil testing through their agricultural extension services.

When you test your soil, you'll be able to find out all about my nutrients and my pH levels. It'll also tell you about what kind of organic stuff I have in me, which is pretty important. Once you find out about all of this, you may have to add some stuff to get me all squared away -- nutrients, compost, that kind of thing. You'll know you're on the right track when my levels are where they should be. As always, I appreciate the help. I'm trying to grow some stuff here!

