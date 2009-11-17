10 Tips for the Best Container Garden on the Block

Small succulents enjoy their own space in little galvanized pails. Indeed/ Getty Images

Whether you have acres of land or a small balcony in the city, container gardens can be a beautiful and practical way to enliven your outdoor spaces. Potted plants have many benefits. They allow you to introduce much more plant variety to your area than in-ground options allow. It's easy to replace what's in the container with new growth for an entirely new look. Plus, pots can be placed at waist level on a step or table; having them at a height easy for you to reach allows you to avoid uncomfortably crouching and bending as you would to care for in-ground plants.

Container gardens offer great ways to resolve problems. For instance, you can use them to keep fresh herbs conveniently near your kitchen door for easy access when cooking. Or, you can grow fruit trees or vegetables in them if you have a small yard that doesn't allow for garden plots.

Use potted plants to line walkways or walls, cluster them together in families or nestle individual ones among in-ground foliage to create interest in your yard. However you incorporate them in your landscape design, here are 10 tips for growing a knockout container garden.