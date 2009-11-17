10 Tips for the Best Container Garden on the Block

Simple terra-cotta pots are affordable and lend a Southwest vibe to your container garden. Indeed/ Getty Images

The containers in your garden can be made of terra-cotta, wood, metal or cement, all of which have benefits and drawbacks. All should have a drainage hole. Cement pots are fairly heavy, frost-proof, inexpensive and breathe well -- but they're susceptible to breakage. Wooden containers, on the other hand, share the same pluses but are at risk of rotting on the bottom due to accumulated water. The latter example illustrates a good point: It's important to factor in your geographic location when selecting pots. For instance, rainy, damp places may not be well-suited for wooden containers that can easily rot.

Potted gardens certainly can be just as eye-catching as they are practical. You can conceivably use pots to grow an entire produce section of a grocery store. By assigning each plant its own container, you can better provide for their individual demands, as some will prefer more water or sun than others.

Pot design can make caring for your plants easier. Take for example a strawberry pot, which has varied outcroppings all over it, making it ideal for growing strawberries and herbs. Choose your planter wisely, and your plants will not only stay healthy longer, but you will expend less effort to keep them that way.