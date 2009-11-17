10 Tips for the Best Container Garden on the Block

It's best to plant bulbs in containers if they require different conditions or better drainage than that of the open garden. Only bulbs that bloom in the same season and require the same conditions should go in the same pot. Most popular spring bulbs are suitable for containers.

Here's what you'll need: bulbs, gritty sand, soil-based potting mix and a clay pot with a drainage hole in the bottom. First, cover the bottom hole with a piece of broken pottery and create a layer of sand approximately 1 1/2 inches (3.8 centimeters) thick in the bottom of the pot to help with drainage. Cover the sand with about 1 1/2 inches (3.8 centimeters) of potting mixture without compacting it. Press as many bulbs as you want into the soil, making sure they don't touch each other or the sides of the container. Cover the bulbs with more potting mix so that only the tops barely show. If you'd like to introduce another bulb type to the pot, layer them in between and over the top of bulbs in the first layer. Fill the pot with potting mix within one inch of the rim. Place the pot onto pot feet (a stand) to promote drainage, then water it.