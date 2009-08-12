10 Ways to Winterize Your Garden

Wintertime can evoke a sense of nostalgia, bringing to mind a frost-covered landscape, blustering winds and snow flurries. And for all its beauty, this time of year can also wreak havoc in the garden. Plants in all regions across the United States encounter cold spells, from succulents in the sunny Southwest to evergreens in the coastal Northeast. During these colder months, vegetation in your yard is particularly at risk of catching a disease or dying. Consider these practical ways you can protect and care for even your hardiest plants so they can all survive the winter, and thrive for seasons to come.