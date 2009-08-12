10 Ways to Winterize Your Garden

These plants maintain their foliage year-round, even when they're dormant in the winter. But don't be fooled by the name: Not all evergreens are green. They can be blue, gray yellow or bronze. And their color isn't the only quality that varies dramatically -- so do their size, shape and preferred climate. If you choose evergreens wisely, you shouldn't have to do anything special to protect them from cold weather. And with so many options to choose from, it isn't as difficult as it might sound. With that said, there are common ways to winterize evergreens that need a little extra help enduring the elements.

It's recommended to give evergreens a deep soak in the fall once it starts to cool off significantly and before it freezes, just as you would do with shrubs. Evergreens' leaves constantly release moisture, even in the winter, which makes them particularly vulnerable to drying winds.

Even a well-selected evergreen planted in an ideal spot may need to be shielded from strong winds that whip through in the winter. On the windward side of the plant, put up a wind screen. To do so, arrange three stakes in a V-formation with the tip facing the wind. Drive them into the ground, and attach a burlap screen or ski fencing to them. You can also apply about 4 inches of mulch around evergreens to prevent the soil from freezing. This also helps the plant to drink in moisture when it's exceptionally cold outdoors.

In places with heavy snowfall, whack down built-up snow on branches with a broom or garden tool. This will prevent branches for getting too heavy and breaking off. You can also truss up branches using twine, leaving them tied until you're sure there won't be any more snow that year.

