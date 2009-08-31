10 Ways to Zen Your Garden

This garden has all the makings for a calm, soothing space. Daisuke Morita/Photodisc/ Getty Images

Ask someone what Zen means, and you're likely to get a unique answer. Zen is shorthand for Zen Buddhism, but it's also become a go-to word to describe anything that's calming and centering. There's some historical truth to this when it comes to the tenants of Buddhism. The teachings of Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, call for quiet, peaceful meditation that can lead to intuitive understanding. Japanese rock gardens, also known as Zen gardens, are popular no matter what your religion. In this hectic world, everyone is looking to add a little Zen to their lives. Japanese-influenced gardens are a great way to turn your backyard into a calming slice of the Far East. From sand to moss and rock, we'll walk you through our Zen garden. These 10 tips will inspire you to relax, reflect and "Zen out" right in your own backyard.