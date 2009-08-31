10 Ways to Zen Your Garden

Lighting is essential when setting the mood anywhere, but especially in a Zen-style garden. You may have to shop online to find exactly what you need, but these days, even big-box hardware and outdoor stores sell lighting with a Japanese influence. Many of these lights evoke natural wick lanterns, with the benefits of running on electricity. These, or solar powered versions, are good for the area surrounding your seating area and walkways. Hanging your lanterns from posts or tree branches adds a nice element. For more intimate table lighting, there's no substitute for the calming effect of a real candle. Try out an Asian-inspired tabletop candle lantern or candle arrangement for maximum ambiance and tranquility.