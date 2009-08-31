10 Ways to Zen Your Garden

A place to sit and contemplate is important for any zen garden. joSon/Photographer's Choice RF/ Getty Images

Seating in a traditional Japanese style garden typically consists of artful, handcrafted wooden benches. Like most things in Japan, there's some meaning behind the designs. Seat backs can be intricately carved to represent such things as the sun or moon over a landscape. Zen-style garden benches can have backs or no backs and can be made from a variety of wood from bamboo to teak. You can also buy heavy stone benches if you don't mind spending more money. Single seats are an option, or your bench can seat up to four people. For your main congregating area, you may want to include some cushions for comfort. Try adding a backless two-seater bench along a pathway or beside your sand garden or water feature.