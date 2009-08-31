10 Ways to Zen Your Garden

Plants are an important part of any garden. Choosing your Zen-style plants can go a long way toward establishing the Eastern look you're going for. Aside from the basics, like moss and ferns, there are plenty of plants that will Zen your garden in no time. The traditional Japanese maple tree is an excellent choice for your yard. It casts a low, wide pattern with its purple leaves. Water irises, bamboo, tree peonies and Japanese apricot trees are also good additions to the mix. When it comes to your tabletop area, nothing beats a bonsai tree to help establish a Zen-inspired setting.