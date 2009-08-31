Home & Garden
10 Ways to Zen Your Garden

by Emilie Sennebogen
3

Statues and Figurines

Statues of Buddha are often found in zen gardens.
Medioimages/Photodisc/Getty Images

Zen-inspired statues and figurines can add a nice finishing touch to your Japanese-style garden. Leave these items for last, once you have your more difficult-to-install elements in place like your water feature, living area and raised beds. Don't go overboard with ceramic Buddhas and gongs, either. The key is to add just a few well-placed and tasteful additions. Zen style statues and figurines are often made from stone, but can also be carved wood or terra cotta. Jade is a little more expensive but definitely adds some Asian influence. Traditional statues are of soldiers, horses, elephants and, yes, Buddha himself. Rock cairns are another option. A cairn is simply a manmade pile of stones. You can either make one yourself by stacking flat river rocks, or buy one pre-stacked and set it into place.

