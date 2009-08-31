10 Ways to Zen Your Garden

Music is the final piece of the puzzle in creating your Zen-inspired garden. Go online or visit your local music store and you'll have a lot of options to choose from. Traditional Japanese music to inspire meditation and relaxation generally consists of stringed instruments like violins or gentle woodwinds. Chances are, some of the song titles you end up with might include words like "sunset or sunrise," "gentle breeze" or "serenity." It's for good reason -- this music definitely calms the nerves. Some even come with sounds of nature playing in the background. An oboe and violin play over a running stream, a plucked harp flows over the sounds of wind and birds. If all of this is a little too new age for your tastes, you may want to just pick out a nice wind chime to provide the calming sounds you desire.