Top 10 Ideas for Small Water Features

One of the more innovative water features you can create resides in the middle of your stairs. Part waterfall, part fountain, it involves first setting up a rather hidden waterfall or spout somewhere at the top of your stairs or in the middle of a paved walkway -- for example, within a boulder sitting in a shallow basin. This basin is connected to a small reservoir at the bottom of the stairs via a channel that runs down the walkway or stairs. When operative, water from the waterfall or spout flows down the walkway, trickles down the stairs and into the basin below, then is pumped back up to the top. Such a novel water feature not only adds the soothing sounds of rushing water to your home, but is a surprising, fun element that will delight all your guests [source: HGTV].

