Top 10 Ideas for Small Water Features

When it comes to building a miniature pond, it's all about location. Mark Turner/ Getty Images

The first decision to make when choosing a miniature pond concerns its location. Assess the weather patterns around the area to make sure that the pond won't get too much sun or shade. Ideally, the pond should get 4 to 6 hours of sunlight during the day to ensure that the water stays clean and clear of algae. This is also important if you want to have fish or tropical plants in your pond. Too much sun or shade is lethal to these additions, so the key is finding a good balance. Also, choose a location that won't subject the pond to runoff rainwater, where foreign debris may interrupt the pond's ecosystem [source: Gardening Know How].

Next, you must decide on the size of your pond. It is important that the pond is at least 2 feet deep and 3 feet wide (61 centimeters deep and 91 centimeters wide), but you can expand the width according to your preference and the size of your space.

Advertisement

When you begin digging your pond, consider creating a shelf along the edge where you can plant your vegetation. Next, line the area with heavy-duty waterproof plastic. Then, just fill it with water. You may choose to sink large tubs or containers into the ground to house your pond. This is an easier alternative to digging a hole -- just make sure you coat the inside of the container properly. You also may want to aerate your watering hole to stave off bugs.

Lilies, pickerelweed and zebra rush are a few great plant options for your pond. Do some research to find out which plants will flourish the best. If you want to add goldfish to your pond, you can get them from your local pet store.