Top 10 Ideas for Small Water Features

Japanese water gardens provide perfect spaces for reflection and peace. iStockphoto.com /Thinkstock

In keeping with the Buddhist tradition, Japanese water gardens create peaceful and tranquil locations to collect your thoughts and reflect.

If you want a peaceful atmosphere, then make sure your Japanese water garden is quiet. Avoid loud, rushing water and areas with noisy surroundings. The water should be soothing to the ear as it runs; it can even stand still if you like.

Don't forget to accent your garden with plants and rocks. A nice combination of flora and fauna will give your garden the perfect finishing touches. Bamboo and bonsai trees are common, but you can use any plants that you wish. Rocks also add a little something extra and often serve as the foundation of the water garden itself. The key is to ensure that the plants and rocks have enough space between them, as Japanese water gardens also symbolize space.