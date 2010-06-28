5 Ways to Create a Cool Rooftop Garden

You've seen them. Trees and shrubs peeking over a roofline. Sure, rooftop gardens are all the rage in metropolises like New York and San Francisco, big cities where residential and commercial space is at a premium and concrete is far more abundant than greenways. But they also can make sense in other less populated locations. By replacing shingles or tar with greenery, rooftop gardens expand a building's livable space and provide a sanctuary for occupants. These special retreats range from quaint to grandiose -- from a quiet hideaway complete with chaise lounge and potted flowers to a social hub featuring a sprawling lawn and wet bar.

As long as there's room for a few pots or a raised flower bed, there's enough turf for you to create one of your own rooftop gardens. Check out these five ways to transform your unused space into an oasis.